REYNOLDS, Steven J., 73, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Private entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WHEELER, Mary M., 57, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., with auxiliary service at 10:45 a.m., Wednesday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.