BALTS, Darryl S., 55, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
BONN, Sheila J., 56, of Holcombe died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
CARROLL, Richard J., 75, of Elmwood died Thursday at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Bloomer.
Celebration of life will be at a later date in Plum City.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
REALI, Don M., 71, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
RUFLEDT, Michael A., 67, rural Bloomer, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer.
SCHACHTLER, Virginia “Carol,” 92, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Burial will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHALLER, Shirley, 92, died Feb. 14.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
SCHRECONGOST, Ward A., 60, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SEEGER, Pauline A., 87, of Prairie Farm died Monday at home.
Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Connorsville.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
STRASSMAN, Jeanne J., 78, died Monday.
Private services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
THUR, Leonard, 84, of Clifton Park, N.Y., formerly of Eau Claire, died Jan. 9 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, N.Y.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
TIDQUIST, Jo-Ann K., 81, of Blair died Thursday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
WOLF, Darrel R., died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.