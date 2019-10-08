BLACK, Doris, 100, of Holcombe died Jan. 11 at Cornell Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Holcombe Cemetery.
DONNERBAUER, William E., 64, of Dallas died Oct. 1 at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Raush-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
GERHARDT, Vernon H., 66, of Baldwin died Oct. 1 at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Embrace Church, Lakeland, Minn.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
GRAF, Judith P., 79, of Cameron died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, both in Cameron.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
KIEBLER, Janet J., 89, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LUCAS, Eli, 83, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville, Minn.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MEYER, Mary Ann, 87, of Cadott died Sunday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
ROLSETH, Barbara K., 77, of Eau Claire died Sept. 30 at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SPEHLE, Ronald J., 78, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Brunswick Cemetery.
SUPRI, Wayne, 84, of Spring Valley died Saturday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Hatchville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
WHITMAN, Robert L. “Bob,” 89, of Normal, Ill., formerly of Cumberland, died Wednesday at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill.
Visitation will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Grace Church, Normal, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at United Methodist Church, Cumberland.
Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Grace Church, Normal, and at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at United Methodist Church, Cumberland.
Burial will be at Bethany Cemetery, Cumberland.
WILHELM, Robert J., 79, formerly of Fall Creek, died Sunday at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WILLIAMS, Donald F., 97, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.