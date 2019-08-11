AUSMAN, Muriel, 90, of Eau Claire died Friday at BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BAKER, Gladys L., 79, of Gilman died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Cemetery, Lublin.
COLBENSON, Colben W., 81, of Cornell died Friday at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
EVENSON, Ashley S., 32, of Menomonie died Saturday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
FORD, Doris E., 89, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunn County town of Stanton.
FRASER, Michael G. “Mick,” 69, of Mondovi died July 28 at Marshfield Area Hospital.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Riverside Public Cemetery, Mondovi.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
HOLZEM, Joan A., 82, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
NELSON, Ron, 65, of Independence died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date at American Legion Hall, Gilmanton.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
SCHROEDER, Robert W., 71, of rural Fall Creek died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SEILER, Bernice C., 91, of Osseo died Thursday at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice Facility in Wauwatosa.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, Osseo.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Osseo Cemetery.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
SUTTON, Dolores N., 91, formerly of Eau Claire, died Friday in Tabor, Iowa.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
THOMPSON, Gary N., 69, of Eau Claire died Monday at University Hospital in Madison.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WOOD, Ralph B., 80, of rural Galesville died Thursday at home.
A “Gathering in the Garage” will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wood family farm.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.