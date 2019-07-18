ADANK, Lyle R., 79, of Waumandee died Sunday at St. Croix Hospice.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waumandee.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial with military rite will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemtery, Wuamandee.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
MATSON, Harold C. “Chuck,” 90, of Chetek died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Chetek Lutheran Church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Irving W. “Bill,” 83, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Lake Street Methodist Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Elk Mound.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Robert A., 80, of Altoona died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SCHWAB, Jeanette P., 89, formerly of Cornell died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
SOLIE, Gertrude M., 89, formerly of Cornell died Sunday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.