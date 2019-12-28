CASE, Doris M., 91, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Church of the Resurrection, Wausau.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
Peterson Kraemer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Wausau, is handling arrangements.
ELLIS, Joel C., 61, died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Committal service with military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
EYSTAD, Alfred E., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayer vigil at 7 p.m., Monday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Church of Notre Dame, both in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral mass will be at noon Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Scandinavian Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Woodmohr.
GUNDERSON, Thomas T., 62, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangments are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
HART, Larry D. “Smokey,” 83, died Tuesday in Hammond.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Bethel Lutheran Church — Downtown Campus, both in Hudson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
JENSEN, Robert A., 85, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer.
No services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PETERS, Paul A., 78, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
STURTZ, Madalyn E., 16, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4., at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the church.