BIRTZER, Victor L. “Vic,” 78, of Mondovi died June 15 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Vic’s home.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
DRACE, Mary Ann C., 93, of Altoona died Sunday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 25 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26 at the church.
Private family burial will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Edson.
HODGES, Donald L. “Don,” 90, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
KING, Peter, 81, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at a later date.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.
SPINDLER, James, 77, of Salt Lake City, Utah, formerly of Spring Valley, died Tuesday in Salt Lake City.
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Celebration of life will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley Golf Club.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.