BONING, Karen R., 77, of Menomonie formerly of Leigh, Neb., died Sunday at Solomon Hills Adult Family Home in Township of Lucas, rural Menomonie.
Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial mass will be at a later date in Leigh, NE.
BREDE, Leonora H. “Leo” (Neutzling), 92, of Fridley, Minn., formerly of Rice Lake died Friday in Fridley.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
BUISSE, Richard E., 88, of rural Fall Creek died Saturday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Burial will be at Ludington Public Cemetery at a later date, rural Fall Creek.
COLBENSON, Colben W. “Bill”, 81, of Cornell died Friday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of Life with Military Honors conducted by Cornell American Legion will be from 10 to noon Monday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
HERTZFELDT, Theresa M., 90, of La Crosse formerly of Independence died Monday at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
HOFACKER, Lyle M., of Plum City died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday both at St. John’s Catholic Church, Plum City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Plum City.
Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, John P., 77, of Ladysmith died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Otter Creek Cemetery, Town of Otter Creek, rural Wheeler.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
KRAUSE, Charles R. “Chuck,” 67, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moose Lodge, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PABST, Dorothy A. (Marten), 89, of Osseo formerly of Cleghorn died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Cleghorn.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Cleghorn.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
SMALLEY, Teresa A., 74, of Altoona died Monday at Oakwood Health Services in Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
SUTTON, Dolores N. (Bosher), 91, formerly of Eau Claire died Friday at home in Tabor, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Town of Clear Creek.
Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.