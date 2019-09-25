BELL, Raymond J. Jr., 62, of Cadott died Monday.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
ERICKSON, Audrey O., 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services−Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the Celebration of Life Center.
Private burial will be at Osseo Cemetery.
GERMAN, Bridget A., 66, died July 29.
Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday at Sweeney’s Y Go By, Cornell.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
GERMAN, Douglas A., 32, died July 29.
Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday at Sweeney’s Y Go By, Cornell.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
GERMAN, Ritchie G., 33, died July 29.
Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday at Sweeney’s Y Go By, Cornell.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
HAFELE, Mardell M. (Brueggen), 85, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Brentwood Memory Care.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Dobie.
HANSON, George J., 78, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Gabriel Cemetery, Fulda, Minn.
WILDE, Joanne M., 81, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Our House in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.