BRANTNER, Steven C., 72, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
CREYDT, Pamela S. “Pam,” 61, of Altoona died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to a.m. to noon Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at noon Friday at the church.
Private interment will be at a later date at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Birnamwood.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FRUTIGER, Tommy J., 68, of New Auburn died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
GILBERT, Charles W. “Chuck,” 82, of Fall Creek died Saturday at home.
No services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is hanldign arragnements.
HINZMAN, Don, 73, of Spring Valley died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., Saturday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
LINDSTROM, Gary R., 75, of Durand died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
MARTIN, Dorothy E., 106, of River Falls, formerly of Elmwood, died Thursday at The Comforts of Home in River Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Elmwood United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Pierce County town of Rock Elm.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
MATSON, Glenn C., 95, of Altoona died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
NELSON, George H., 84, of Menomonie died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
PUHL, Kathleen A., 77, of Eau CLaire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private graveside services will be at a later date at Brunswick Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHROEDER, Gary R., 76, of Menomonie died Sunday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Dunn County town of Red Cedar.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
SEIDLITZ, Erma L., 82, died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Cleveland Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.