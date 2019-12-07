BRANTNER, Edmund J., 88, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
KOPP, Janet M., 83, formerly of Eau Claire died Friday at University of Chicago Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KOSER, Craig S., 66, of Menomonie died Thursday in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with time of sharing at 7 p.m., Monday at Olson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Halvorsen Cemetery, Menomonie.
MANKE, Charles W., 101, of Altoona died Thursday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SPEAR, Gary, 50, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WEBB, Gladys E., 101, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.