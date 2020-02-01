AMANS, Mary B., 93, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Chetek died Wednesday at Hallie Memory Care.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
FORD, Joseph R., 91, of River Falls died Wednesday at Our House Senior Living in River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LUSK, Claudia J. “Tink,” 65, of Durand died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
ROGERS, Dawn R., 72, of Boyceville died Monday at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PAULSRUD, Patricia A., 78, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PHILLIPS, Sue Ann M., 69, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial of ashes will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SCHMIDT, Clyde H., 64, of Altoona died Jan. 19.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SMITH, Jean C., 94, of Plymouth died Wednesday at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility in Plymouth.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SPENCE, Richard “Rick,” 67, of Spring Valley died Wednesday at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
WIK, Bernice W., 87, of Eleva died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva.
WOOD, Olonzo W. “Lonnie” Jr., 80, of Fall Creek died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
ZIES, Helen F., 90, of Plover, formerly of Fall Creek died Wednesday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Plover-Shuda Funeral Home, Plover, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Buena Vista.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Entombment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery Crypt, Eau Claire.