ETLICHER, Craig P., 55, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Sand Creek Riverside Park.
Time of Remembrance will be at 6 p.m. at the park.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
HALL, Robert W., 79, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Heritage Court Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Concordia Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Rock River Cemetery, Jefferson.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KNUDSEN, Cheryl A., 74, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m., with rosary at 6:45 p.m., Monday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
KUHNERT, Kenneth D., 81, of Fall Creek died Thursday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.