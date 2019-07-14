FREID, Harold C., 95, of Altoona died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HUBELER-KOHEL, Dorothy I. (Winkel), 99, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Cedar Lake Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ROATCH, Sharon, 77, of Spring Valley died Thursday at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
RUF, Edward A., 83, of Bloomer died Friday at Atrium Post Acute Care in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
SUNDSTROM, Ernst A. Jr., 81, of Colfax died March 29.
No visitation will be held.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
SWENSON, Linda, 70, of Menomonie died June 17 at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Menomonie Alliance Church.
Service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
THOMPSON, Jeanette N. (Frommader), 94, of Rice Lake died Monday at Country Terrace in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
URBICK, Florence I., 105, of Fountain City, formerly of Arcadia died Thursday at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery, rural Blair.