ANDERSON, Sally A., 68, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HARDWICK, Andrew L., 30, of Black River Falls died Friday in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
MOSS, James, 73, of Colfax died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
WOLF, Darrel R., 73, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Christian Family Center, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the family center.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Arkansaw.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ZEBRO, Robert W. “Zeb,” 81, of Wheeler died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.