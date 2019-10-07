BUSHENDORF, Eleanor L. “Ellie,” 97, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Elk Mound.
MILAND, Steven R., 68, of Mondovi died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.