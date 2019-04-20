CHRISTOPHER, Phyllis A., 86, of Eau Claire died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at the funeral home. .
JAMES, Harold S., 86, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Gospel Mission Baptist Church, Knapp.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Mound Cemetery, Dunn County town of Tiffany.
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
KRAUSE, Ramona, 72, of Osseo died Friday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
ROKENBRODT, Gary L., 64, of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
STACKHOUSE, Darlene, 83, of Colfax died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
STANEK, Lorraine F., 90, of Augusta died Thursday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.