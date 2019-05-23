DERKS, Gerald J., 76, of Cadott, formerly of Stanley died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
GUZA, Edward J., 85, of rural Taylor died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
MILLER, Scott R., 44, of Cadott died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
PATNEAUDE, Marc A., 67, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SUPRI, Gary E., 71, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.