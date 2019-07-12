BURNS, Lois J., 89, formerly of Fairchild, died Monday at home in Billings, Mont.
Private graveside services will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Fairchild.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
CRANDALL, Joseph J., 74, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LISK, Barbara Ann, died Wednesday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the health care center.
Services will be at 3:30 p.m. at the health care center.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Arcadia.
PRISSEL, Daniel, 34, of Durand died Thursday at home in Rock Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
THOMPSON, LeRoy M., 93, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.