GOODWIN, Jeffrey T., died July 15 in New Bedford, Mass.
Tribute to life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at The Florian Gardens Conference Center, Eau Claire.
HUGH, Michael R., 74, of Yankton, S.D., and formerly of Cornell, died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral, Cornell.
LEWALLEN, Karen F., 77, of rural Stanley died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
PETERSON, Judith A., 62, of Glenwood City died Friday at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lucas Cemetery, town of Lucas.
STEINKE, Violet E., 90, of Fall Creek died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
VOLLBRECHT, Russell, 74, of rural Fall Creek died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.