BRANTER, Betty E., 88, of Pepin died Saturday at Plum City Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church, Pepin.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HAINES David D., 78, of Whitehall died Sunday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics, Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON Willard A., 93, of Ettrick died Monday at Grand View Care Center, Blair.
Arrangements are pending at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
NELSON, Tamara D., 55, of Arcadia died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
PELCH, Doris J. (Figel), 76, of Barron died Friday at home,
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Homes for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.