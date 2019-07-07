DEJONGH, Chester G., 85, of Cornell died Friday at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
GONITZKE, Irene M., 102, formerly of Foster died Thursday at Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Foster.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
GOODAVISH, Helen, 87, of Eau Claire died at home. .
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
VANSICKLE, Lynn M., 58, of Strum died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.