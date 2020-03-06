FRESE, Gerald P., 76, of Owen died Feb. 28 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Owen.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
LAMBRECHT, William A., 82, of Birchwood died Monday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Birchwood.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MCELLIGOTT, Margaret L., 87, of Altoona died Monday at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, March 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Shakopee, Minn.
Memorial service will be at noon March 13 at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PECHA, Robert A., 84, of Eau Claire, formerly of the Colfax-Menomonie area, died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
POETHKE, Donald J., 94, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SWEET, Sally J., 65, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.