BROMMER, Bud W., 55, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FLASKRUD, Sonjia M., 69, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Atrium Post Acute Care in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GREEN, Theresa V., 91, formerly of Madison died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Westport.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LOWRY, W. Kenneth, 69, of Fairchild died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SCHOETTLE, Robert “Bob,” 92, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
THALACKER, Kathryn I., 83, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond.
Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Hope United Methodist Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.