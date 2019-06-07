ANDERSON, Ky D., 40, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GATES, John, 80, of Black River Falls died Wednesday in Black River Falls.
Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15, at Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls.
Graveside services will be at Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.
GEHRKE, Larry J., 68, of Mondovi died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
LANGE, Richard, 72, of rural Augusta died Thursday at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MAGADANCE, J. Larry, 79, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-South Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SOKUP, Angeline I., 83, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.