ASH, Joan, 87, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ASHBAUGH, Ann L., 90, of Baton Rouge, La. died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MARTIN, Gerald D., 82, of Altoona died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
STATZ, Janet, 82, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WATTERS, Myah E., , of Rice Lake died Dec. 9 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ZELLMER, Jasen W., 48, of Durand died Thursday at home.
Celebration of will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.