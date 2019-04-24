BENDER, Mary Rose M., 89, of Eau Claire died Monday at Chippewa Manor, Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BESSIRE, Juanita “Nita” I., 99, of Eau Claire, formerly of Hoople, N.D., died Wednesday at Care Partners in Altoona.
Graveside services will be June 1 at Hoople Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is handling arrangements.
HARSHMAN, Anny M. (Lofblad), 82, of Rice Lake died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home fro Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at Orchard Beach Cemetery, Rice Lake.
HERBERG, David C., 74, of Whitehall died Sunday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
KLATT, James, 91, of Menomonie died March 28 in Florida.
Celebration of life will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
KNISELEY, Paul A., 36, of rural Taylor died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Taylor Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, rural Taylor, at a later date.
MARION, Lois M., 73, of Stanley died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Services will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is serving the family.
RETZLAFF, Ronald P., 74, of Willard died Sunday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.
TYE, Dianna S., 69, of Osseo died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WAIT, Nancy M., 66, of Eau Claire died Monday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Internment will be at Union Cemetery, town of Clear Creek.
WELSH, Joseph M., 56, of Jim Falls died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WILLOCK, John E., 61, of Merrillan died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.