ANDREAS, William J., 92, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MICHEELS, June A., 81, of Menomonie, formerly of Ridgeland died Thursday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Menomonie, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Barron County town of Prairie Farm.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
NUSBERGER, Marilyn J., 83, of Wheeler died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with time of sharing at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at Hay River Lutheran Cemetery.
RAMSEY, Gary L., 77, of Millston died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Brookside Cemetery, Millston.
RUGOTZKE, Ryan W., 63, of Augusta died Friday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SPINDLER, Judy A., 79, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heatherwood Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PAVOLICH, Betty R., 75, of Blair died Wednesday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.