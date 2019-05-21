DELONG, Gordon E., 88, of Elmwood died Saturday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
EKLUND, Josef E., 81, of Augusta died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
NAZER, Adeline M., 83, of Elmwood died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
PERRY, Eugene D. “Huey,” 65, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
SCHEURER, Rolland M. “Butch,” 69, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.