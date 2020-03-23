BERG, Shawn A., 40, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BJUGSTAD, Olive B., 88, of Rice Lake died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Funeral services have been postponed until further notice.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GOODELL, Mildred M., 91, of Wheeler died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HEIMAN, Stephen C., 75, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MARTIN, Linda R., 72, of Eau Claire died Friday in Jamestown, Calif.
Services are pending until further notice.
ZELL, David E., 89, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Services will be at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.