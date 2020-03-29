BAUER, Marian T., 85, of Elmwood died Friday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
HUSE, Deloris M., 80, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
STUART, James O. Jr., 96, of rural Pepin died Friday at Advent Health in Durand.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.