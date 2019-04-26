BENDER, Mary Rose M., 89, of Eau Claire died Monday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is assisting the family.
KING, Edna B., 91, died Saturday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for the family.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KITTELSON, Steven R., 67, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MCCLAFLIN, David L. "Mad Dog", 68, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MOEN, Steven J., 70, of Melrose died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Upper Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Taylor.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Upper Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Taylor.
THOMPSON, Glenn L., 85, of Gilman died Wednesday at Cornell Care Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek.
THUNDER, Levi H. Sr., 75, of Fairchild died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Fairchild Community Center.
Burial will be at Fairchild Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is assisting the family.
WELSH, Joseph M., 56, of Jim Falls died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ZETTLER, Rueben A., 89, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health Services in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Truax Congregational United Church of Christ, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire, at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.