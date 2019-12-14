GOSNELL, Richard B., 89, of Altoona died Dec. 8 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church, Altoona.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KLOPP, Everett A., 93, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LUEDTKE, Harry “Bud,” 90, of Augusta died Thursday at August Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Ludington Cemetery, rural Augusta.
WHITCOME, Michael J., 52, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.