AUSMAN, Lucille A. “Tootie,” 95, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HOMME, Virginia T. “Doddie,” 75, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LARSON, Rose A.J., 97, of Prairie Farm, formerly of Rock Falls died Wednesday at Pioneer Health and Rehab in Prairie Farm.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
WINDJUE, Vicki L., 66, of Whitehall died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.