BOWER, Carole E., 76, of Willard died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Thorp Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard-St Hedwig’s Catholic Church, both in Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Butler Cemetery, Thorp.
GERHARDT, Vernon H., 66, of Baldwin died Aug. 1 at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin and from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Embrace Church, Lakeland, Minn.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the church.
Burial will be at Baldwin Cemetery.
JOLES, Florence P., 90, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Luck died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Lake Hallie United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KNUDTSON, Mary, 72, of Osseo died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PETERSON, Barbara J., 61, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Augusta died Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral Home and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church, both in Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
WIKKERINK, Dean, 82, died Sept. 16 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Reformed Church, Baldwin.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Baldwin Cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
WOOLEVER, Diane L., 67, of New Auburn died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. Christian Vigil service today and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Church, Tilden.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Tilden.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.