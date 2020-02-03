ALEXANDER, Diane, 76, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
BREHM, William V. “Bill,” 82, of Jim Falls died Friday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
FRIEDLANDER, William, 89, of Hudson died Saturday at Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church, both in Hudson.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Private interment will be held.
GLAUS, James, 88, of Plum City died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
GOLTZ, Wilfred C. “Willie,” 87, of Cornell died Friday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
GUTSCH, Mary Lou, 81, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
LIESENFELT, Janet J., of Sarona died Jan. 25 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Long Lake Lutheran Church, Sarona.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
SUNDVALL, Gladys L., 93, of Stockholm died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin.