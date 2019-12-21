BREVIK, John, 85, of Fairchild died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
DEMERS, Patricia M., 68, of rural Bloomer died Friday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
JORSTAD, Einar, 86, of Elk Mound died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Elk Mound.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial with military rites will be at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, Elk Mound.
PETERSON, John, 86, of Jump River died Wednesday at Rib Lake Health Services.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Gilman Funeral Home.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial with full military honors will be at Mount Nebo Cemetery, Jump River.
ROUX, Patrick G. “Pat,” 62, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Cousins Restaurant, Haugen.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.