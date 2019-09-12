BJORK, Pearl E., 90, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FIELD, Robert E., 95, of Eau Claire died Monday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PETERSON, Fred, 76, of Martell died Sunday at Hammond Health Services.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Legion.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the legion.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
RESSEL, Lewis J. “Lewey,” 79, of rural Mondovi died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Mondovi.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Committal service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
RISLER, Steven P., 60, of Los Angeles, Calif., died Sept. 2 at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
THOMAS, Delbert D., 98, of Altoona died Monday at The Classic Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TIMMERS, John L., 56, of Woodville died Tuesday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hammond.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Friday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.