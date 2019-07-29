ANDERSON, Beatrice C. (Slama), 97, of Durand died Saturday at Plum City Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
FRANK, Chester L., 76, of Chetek died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HUTH, Diane B., 79, of Eau Claire died July 18 at River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of St. Matthew, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Osseo Cemetery.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KUSILEK, Kathy, 75, of Hudson, formerly of Spring Valley, died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hudson.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
SORTEDAHL, Kenneth, 85, of Spring Valley died Saturday at Hammond Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Wilson.
Burial will be at Running Valley Lutheran Cemetery, Colfax.