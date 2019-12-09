BRENNER, Linda K., 72, of Rock Falls died Saturday at AdventHealth in Durand.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
GABRIEL, Mark I., 68, died Thursday at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MICKELS, Ronald D., 84, of Holcombe died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
NEWTON, Esther, 94, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Committal service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
SCHULTZ, LaVere A., 95, of Mondovi died Saturday at Hillview Senior Living-Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Riverside City Cemetery, Mondovi.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.