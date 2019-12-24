BRANTNER, Theresa M., 91, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Committal service will be at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CARDINAL, Andre, 25, of Arcadia, formerly of Independence, died Sunday in Arcadia.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
FORSYTH, Richard A. “Richie” III, 38, of Galesville died Wednesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Central Lutheran Church, both in Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
FORSYTH, Richard A. Sr., 87, of Mondovi died Dec. 17 at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Central Lutheran Church, both in Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
GARTH, Byron L., 71, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GOODPASTER, Roger M., 91, of Eau Claire died Saturday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Eau Claire.
JOHNSTON, Eunice M., 91, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SESSIONS, Clark B. “Butch,” 74, of Mondovi/Eleva died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
SCHROCK, Raymond, 90, of Blair died Saturday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Blair Lutheran Church East.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Carpenter Cemetery, rural Blair.
Kratz Funeral Home, Portage, is handling arrangements.
TIEFENTHALER, Milo J., 79, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Interment will be at a later date at St. John’s Abbey Cemetery, Collegeville, Minn.