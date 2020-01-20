CARTER, Bonnie J., 83, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Victory service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DEROUIN, Elaine F., 95, of Eau Claire died Sunday at River Pines Long Term Care in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
EMERSON, John E. “Jack,” 79, of Janesville died Saturday at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is handling arrangements.
ERICKSON, Arthur C. “Chuck,” 82, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Oak Gardens Place in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
GRAVES, James A., 61, of Rock Falls died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HESTEKIN, Violet, 94, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HINZ, Ida A., 98, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PRICE, Donna J., 85, of Menomonie died Saturday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Teegarden Cemetery, Dunn County town of Lucas.
WALKER, Jeanette M. “Jenny,” 67, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.