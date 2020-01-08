ANDERSON, Milo Bert, 95, died Thursday in Saginaw, Mich.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary, Friday, Jan. 17, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, both in Mondovi.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Mondovi.
BRITTEN, Gene W., 84, of Chaska, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire, died Sunday at Friendship Manor in Shakopee, Minn.
Services will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Cliare, is handling arrangements.
CARLSON, Paulina, 68, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
FENSKE, Jeniene K., 71, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Reach Church, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
FOSSUM, Otis M., 88, died Dec. 31 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Committal services will be at a later date at Rock Creek-Meridean Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GRUENEICH, Leo R., 89, of Holcombe died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Holcombe United Methodist Church.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
KLEVGARD, Kyle T., 41, of Arkansaw died Dec. 22 at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Masonic Lodge, Durand.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the lodge.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
RICHARD, Gerald L., 81, of Minong died Sunday at Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Longbranch Saloon and Eatery, Minong.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RIDER, Barbara J., 73, of Andover died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, Coon Rapids, Minn., and from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SCHEUERMANN, Aloysius G., 83, of Eau Claire died Monday at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SCHULTZ, Georgia A. (Paulus), 95, of Haugen died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen.
Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Haugen.
STABENOW, Margaret M., 65, of Wheeler died Friday at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m.Saturday at New Life Church of the Nazarene, Wheeler.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.