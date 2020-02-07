ANDERSON, Celia A., 76, of Hayward, formerly of Eau Claire, died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BAINTER, Geraldine A., 78, of Eau Claire died Jan. 29 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Private burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DURST, Darwin "Goose," 62, of Fairchild died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
LA PORTE, Roger "Tony," 81, of Mondovi died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with military honors at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at the Mondovi American Legion.
Burial will be private at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Calumet, Mich.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LEACH, Marlyn L., 83, of Colfax died Sunday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
MAC MILLEN, Bonnie L., 76, of Prairie Farm died Saturday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PALMQUIST, Robert W., 63, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire.
Private burial service will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PAUL, John A., 65, of Birchwood died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at John's Catholic Church, Birchwood.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
REIT, Virgean C., 81, of Stanley died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Edson Union Cemetery, Stanley.
STUTTGEN, David W., 59, of rural Stanley died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Stanley.