BEDNAR, Gloria H. (Kase), 92, of Haugen died Thursday at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Haugen.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BERTHOLD, Donna G., 94, of Cadott died Friday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
BOHLINGER, Charles J. “Chuck,” 58, of Strum died May 22 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Clear Creek Town Hall, Strum.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
CLIFF, Patricia M., 88, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
CRAWFORD, Donna, 94, of Cornell died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Cornell.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
MACA, Dorothy E., 90, of the town of Brunswick died Saturday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center,
GRAW, Eugene “Gene,” 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HENRY, Dottie S., 91, formerly of Ohio, died Sunday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. July 6 at Forest Cemetery, Fredericktown, Ohio.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HOLMES, Marilyn E., 82, of Cleghorn died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MARTIN, W. Bradford, 74, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Whitehall Memorial High School Auditorium, both in Whitehall.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the high school.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
NIELSEN, Marvin K., 85, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
PECO, Sheryl L., 66, of Port Arthur, Texas, formerly of Menomonie, died Thursday. .
Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home, Groves, Texas.
STARICH, Deborah K., 58, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.