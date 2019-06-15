KIDD, Harold, 74, of Blair died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at the Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
KOMANEC, Donna M., 61, of Gilman died June 8 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Gilman.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the church.
Interment will be at Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery, Gilman.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
MANOR, Joan R. (Bredesen), 84, died March 4 in Brandon, Fla.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Altoona United Methodist Church, Altoona.
Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is assisting the family.
NEITZKE, Pamela J., 73, of Osseo died Monday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Foster.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
WESTPHAL, Reuben G. “Wes,” 90, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Scandinavian Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.