BORGESON, Sidney A. “Sid,” 68, of Withee died Monday at Aspirus Medford Hospital in Medford.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Withee.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Withee.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
KLEVGARD, Carol A., 72, of Mondovi died Wednesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
SOLBERG, Robert I., 98, formerly of Canton, died Monday at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cameron.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
WERNER, Keith P., 86, of Mondovi died Monday at home.
No formal services will be held.
Reflection of life with military honors will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 9 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
WHITMAN, Robert L. “Bob,” 89, of Normal, Ill., formerly of Cumberland, died Oct. 2 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, Cumberland.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Bethany Cemetery, Cumberland.