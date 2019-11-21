BRUGGER, Doloris B. “Dee,” 87, of Mondovi died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, both in Mondovi.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at the church. Burial will be at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Winona, Minn.
DECK, Marcella M. “Sally,” 89, of Arcadia died Monday at Marinuka Manor in Galesville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m and rosary at 7:30 p.m., today at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, both in Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.
DODGE, Merlin R., 76, of Altoona died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HALLATT, Margaret, 76, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, Rochester, Minn.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Church Cathedral, Eau Claire.
MAYER, David J., 88, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
RUBENZER, Charles A., 74 of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHEFFER, Anne E., 94, of Osseo and formerly of Humbird died Monday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fairview, rural Fairchild.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church with burial in the church cemetery.
VETTRUS, Titus A., 35, of New York, formerly of Mondovi, died Nov. 14 in New York.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.