FLAVIN, John A., 65, of Hudson died July 4 at home.
Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m., with prayer service at 6 p.m., Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. today at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Hudson.
HALVORSON, Linda J., 67, of Humbird died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at North Branch Rod and Gun Club, Humbird.
Burial will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Merrillan.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
HAYWORTH, Kelly M., 54, of New Auburn died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Services will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PARTLOW, Judith, 75, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SCHERZ, Nadine, 81, of Chetek died Thursday at home.
Private services will be held in Chetek.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Thomas F., 80, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Tiffany Cemetery, Boyceville.
SOPIARZ, Frank, 57, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
VAN SICKLE, Lynn M., 58, of Strum died July 4 at home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
VASQUEZ, Patricia S., 79, of Spring Valley died Thursday at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
No services will be held.