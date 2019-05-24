FISK, Margaret A., 86, of Stanley died Wednesday at Homeplace in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Boyd.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
HENNING, Victoria “Ruth”, 74, of Cameron died Sunday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Spooner.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Towering Pines Community Church, Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Erland, E., 84, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
KNUTSON, Elsie G., 93, of Blair died Tuesday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ettrick Public Cemetery.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
SUPRI, Gary E., 71, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
A celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. June 1 at Wakanda Park, Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
STADT, John, 89, of Baldwin died Wednesday at Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. today at Christian Reformed Church of Baldwin.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Baldwin Cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Countryside Crematory, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.